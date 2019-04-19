Benicia Bridge toll booths catch fire after flames spread from burning car

Goldfish crackers everywhere at Benicia toll plaza after box truck catches fire #abc7news pic.twitter.com/3cF39HyTSI — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 19, 2019

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews responded to a fire on the Benicia Bridge toll plaza Friday afternoon.A box truck erupted in flames, which spread to toll booths 6 and 7, according to California Highway Patrol.The booths appear to be destroyed, but there are no reports of injuries at this time.CHP all lanes are open, but to expect residual delays.