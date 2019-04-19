Traffic

Benicia Bridge toll booths catch fire after flames spread from burning car

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews responded to a fire on the Benicia Bridge toll plaza Friday afternoon.

A box truck erupted in flames, which spread to toll booths 6 and 7, according to California Highway Patrol.

The booths appear to be destroyed, but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

CHP all lanes are open, but to expect residual delays.





Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
