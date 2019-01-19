TRAFFIC

Bicyclist killed on Highway 101 in Corte Madera, all but 1 southbound lane closed

EMBED </>More Videos

The accident was first reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Tamalpais Drive off-ramp.

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KGO) --
Several lanes of southbound Highway 101 in Corte Madera are closed after a bicyclist was hit by a car and killed.

The accident was first reported around 7:30 p.m. at Madera Blvd.

CHP says they got a call about a man wearing dark clothing was weaving across all five lanes of 101 on his bicycle, said CHP Officer Andrew Barclay.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initially all lanes were closed. Around 9:20 p.m. CHP opened one lane.

Traffic is backed up to Greenbrae.

Avoid the area until further notice.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficfatal crashbicycle crashHighway 101Corte Madera
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Jackknifed big rig snarls commute on Hwy 242 in Concord
Wind knocks big rig over on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
All lanes reopen after mudslide forces closure of SB Hwy 17 near Santa Cruz
19-vehicle crash in SoCal leaves dozens injured
More Traffic
Top Stories
Passion, commitment on display at Bay Area Women's March events
Trump makes major announcement regarding government shutdown
Marshawn Lynch goes 'Beast Mode' on Trump
PHOTOS: 2019 Women's March across Bay Area
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Free pet food offered to workers impacted by shutdown
Strangers pay respect at Vietnam veteran's funeral
Show More
Food banks helping unpaid TSA workers during shutdown
Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades
East Bay 5-year-old fights rare disease, needs bone marrow transplant
5 shot, 3 killed after homeowner opens fire on suspects
1st murder sentence commuted after passage of 'accomplice' law
More News