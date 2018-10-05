#UPDATE Big rig driver, Israel Gonzalez confirms the material he was hauling was concrete sand. Crews are working to clear concrete sand from SB 680. Driver responsible for sideswiping Gonzalez, causing him to crash into the Black Accord in video, took off. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/mhwt4btBah — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) October 5, 2018

Big rig driver is in the orange vest in the distance. He’s ok after two sedans crashed into his dirt hauler, overturning it this AM. 27-tons of dirst spilled across I-680. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Opfue2vvGz — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) October 5, 2018

Israel Gonzalez was hauling 27 tons of dirt from Pleasanton to Fremont this AM. A white Honda Civic sideswiped his trailer along SB 680 and took off. Gonzalez’s truck flipped and he ended up over the guardrail. He walked away. Wow. Hear from him at 11a. Here he is. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/BYZ8Ten746 — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) October 5, 2018

An accident involving an overturned big rig carrying 27 tons of concrete sand is blocking three southbound lanes of I-680 near Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton.The CHP says a newer white Honda Civic sideswiped the big rig, causing it to go over the guardrail. When the big rig swerved, it crashed into a black Accord, according to the CHP. The driver of the Accord has been hospitalized.The driver of the big rig, Israel Gonzalez, was hauling his load from Pleasanton to Fremont. Gonzalez was able to walk away from the accident without injuries.The driver of the Civic was involved in a hit and run with a silver Infiniti near Stoneridge, the CHP said. The Infiniti then started following the Honda Civic on I-680, according to authorities. A witness reported two vehicles driving recklessly before the Civic sideswiped the big rig, the CHP said. Authorities are continuing to search for the driver of the Civic.Traffic is getting through on the center-divide. The CHP does not expect all lanes to reopen until 1 p.m.