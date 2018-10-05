TRAFFIC

Big rig carrying 27 tons of concrete sand overturns on SB I-680; 3 lanes blocked in Pleasanton

An accident involving an overturned big rig and two sedans is blocking three southbound lanes of I-680 near Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton. (KGO-TV)

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
An accident involving an overturned big rig carrying 27 tons of concrete sand is blocking three southbound lanes of I-680 near Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton.

The CHP says a newer white Honda Civic sideswiped the big rig, causing it to go over the guardrail. When the big rig swerved, it crashed into a black Accord, according to the CHP. The driver of the Accord has been hospitalized.

The driver of the big rig, Israel Gonzalez, was hauling his load from Pleasanton to Fremont. Gonzalez was able to walk away from the accident without injuries.

The driver of the Civic was involved in a hit and run with a silver Infiniti near Stoneridge, the CHP said. The Infiniti then started following the Honda Civic on I-680, according to authorities. A witness reported two vehicles driving recklessly before the Civic sideswiped the big rig, the CHP said. Authorities are continuing to search for the driver of the Civic.

Traffic is getting through on the center-divide. The CHP does not expect all lanes to reopen until 1 p.m.

