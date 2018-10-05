TRAFFIC

Big rig carrying 27 tons of dirt overturns on SB I-680; 3 lanes blocked in Pleasanton

An accident involving an overturned big rig and two sedans is blocking three southbound lanes of I-680 near Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton. (KGO-TV)

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
An accident involving an overturned big rig and two sedans is blocking three southbound lanes of I-680 near Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton. Traffic is getting through on the center-divide.

The big rig was carrying 27 tons of dirt when it flipped, according to the CHP. The two sedans were reportedly racing before the accident.

There is no estimate when lanes will reopen.

