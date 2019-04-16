Big rig crash cleared from EB lanes of Dumbarton Bridge

#CHP turing traffic around and letting drivers go WB in EB direction to get out of the back up. TOW ETA 1 hour! AVOID EB Dumbarton. Use 237 or San Mateo Br @abc7newsbayarea #SigAlert pic.twitter.com/MnD8h14xFx — SueHallTraffic (@SueHallTraffic) April 16, 2019

AVOID EB Dumbarton. ALL LANES blocked jack knifed big rig. 237 or SM Br good alts. Diverted off at University and Ravenswood. #SigAlert @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/g7KzAlsjrW — SueHallTraffic (@SueHallTraffic) April 16, 2019

Jack Knifed big rig blocking ALL lanes EB Dumbarton Br. 237 or SM Br a good alt. Traffic being diverted at University. #SigAlert #sky7 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/KZ0DlPDVIM — SueHallTraffic (@SueHallTraffic) April 16, 2019

NEWARK, Calif. (KGO) -- A jack-knifed big rig has been cleared from eastbound lanes of the Dumbarton Bridge.There are residual delays past the bridge.Highway 237 or the San Mateo Bridge can be used as alternates.