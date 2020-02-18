Big rig crash cleared from westbound I-80 in Emeryville

The crash was first reported at 4:43 a.m. near Powell Street and lanes fully reopened after 8 a.m.
The crash backed up traffic for miles all the way to Richmond. Another vehicle was involved in the crash and injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
ALL LANES OPEN: Finally!! Traffic is moving on WB 80 before Powell after that big mess of a crash involving a big rig and one other car this morning. Expect the Bay Bridge toll plaza to get crowded soon! https://t.co/Wnb33j6MmG pic.twitter.com/dVYY9gO8F9— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) February 18, 2020