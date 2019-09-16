Big rig crash, fuel spill causes traffic nightmare on NB I-680 in Sunol

Now that the sun is up, people are starting to turn around on NB680 to get off the freeway.https://t.co/dszyOrbaS2 pic.twitter.com/N4lAcgzzQ8 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 16, 2019

This is Jose Allaro walking back to his car. He’s now 3hrs late for work. He was on the way to Pittsburgh from San Jose when he got stuck on NB680. https://t.co/dszyOrbaS2 pic.twitter.com/3PuYB1Ydyu — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 16, 2019

Welcome to the car chronicles...

First up, meet Carson Davis. He’s been sitting on NB680 since 3am https://t.co/dszyOrbaS2 pic.twitter.com/UnmqiIOhMW — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 16, 2019

#UPDATE I’ve moved about 20 feet on NB680. All lanes are still blocked. The CHP tells me one lane may reopen in “a couple hours” pic.twitter.com/lJ2hDSfT72 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 16, 2019

He’s another look at NB680. Thankfully no serious injuries from this morning’s crash, but the traffic impact will likely last several hours. All lanes are still blocked. https://t.co/yHPc0Vw8Wi pic.twitter.com/raNkiHjPOF — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 16, 2019

Heads up commuters!! ALL lanes of NB680 are closed just outside of the Fremont city limits due to a collision involving a big rig and hazmat spill pic.twitter.com/j5ity95fCV — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 16, 2019

SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) -- A big rig has spilled more than 3,000 gallons of fuel on northbound I-680 in Sunol causing a traffic nightmare for the morning commute.The crash was first reported at 1:48 a.m. near Vargas Road. The CHP said a tractor-trailer jackknifed and another fuel tanker coming down the roadway clipped it, puncturing the portion of the truck that was carrying fuel.Two lanes reopened at Vargas at about 8:45 a.m. Traffic remains backed up for miles headed to the scene.The CHP said minor injuries were reported and suggested commuters take I-880 and Niles Canyon as alternates.