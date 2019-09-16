Traffic

Big rig crash, fuel spill causes traffic nightmare on NB I-680 in Sunol

By Jobina Fortson
SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) -- A big rig has spilled more than 3,000 gallons of fuel on northbound I-680 in Sunol causing a traffic nightmare for the morning commute.

The crash was first reported at 1:48 a.m. near Vargas Road. The CHP said a tractor-trailer jackknifed and another fuel tanker coming down the roadway clipped it, puncturing the portion of the truck that was carrying fuel.

Two lanes reopened at Vargas at about 8:45 a.m. Traffic remains backed up for miles headed to the scene.

The CHP said minor injuries were reported and suggested commuters take I-880 and Niles Canyon as alternates.






Related topics:
trafficsunolfremonti 680hazmattruck crash
