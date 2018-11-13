Big rig crash involving 20 cars closes NB Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. --A crash involving 20 vehicles on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz Tuesday morning is causing traffic backups, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. on Highway 1 in the area of River Street.
Officials say 11 people were injured -- three of four of those are critical injuries.
Big rig accident involving about 10 vehicles has NB 1 closed at River St. #SantaCruz SB 1 traffic also impacted. Rig cab caught fire. Extent of injuries unknown. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/AXZE1tHP5P— David Louie (@abc7david) November 13, 2018