TRAFFIC

Big rig crash involving 20 cars closes NB Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz

EMBED </>More Videos

A big rig crash involving about 10 cars has shut down northbound lanes of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. --
A crash involving 20 vehicles on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz Tuesday morning is causing traffic backups, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. on Highway 1 in the area of River Street.

Officials say 11 people were injured -- three of four of those are critical injuries.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.

About 20 cars and a big rig were involved in a crash on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashcar crashtraffic accidenthighway 1Santa Cruz
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
3 killed in car accident on I-80 in Fairfield
Transit-obsessed hobbyist debuts newest map: San Francisco's cable car system, circa 1892
Salesforce Transit Center has been closed for as long as it was open
SFMTA approves plans for protected bike lanes on Townsend Street
More Traffic
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll reaches 42, highest in Calif. history
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Firefighters search for family of dog rescued from Camp Fire
Camp Fire: Toyota offers hero nurse replacement truck
Woolsey Fire: Firefighters respond to flare-up near Lake Sherwood
LIST: Schools closed in Sonoma County due to smoke from Camp Fire
Show More
Insurance claim delayed after valet parking attendant damages woman's car
Goat spotted casually commuting on Paris train
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House
Bay Area lawmaker suggests breaking up PG&E after wildfires
More News