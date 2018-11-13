Big rig crash involving 20 cars closes NB Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz

Big rig accident involving about 10 vehicles has NB 1 closed at River St. #SantaCruz SB 1 traffic also impacted. Rig cab caught fire. Extent of injuries unknown. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/AXZE1tHP5P — David Louie (@abc7david) November 13, 2018

About 20 cars and a big rig were involved in a crash on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

A crash involving 20 vehicles on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz Tuesday morning is causing traffic backups, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. on Highway 1 in the area of River Street.Officials say 11 people were injured -- three of four of those are critical injuries.