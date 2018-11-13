TRAFFIC

Big rig crash involving about 20 cars closes NB Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz

A big rig crash involving about 10 cars has shut down northbound lanes of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
A big rig crash involving about 20 cars has shut down northbound lanes of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz.

According to the CHP, some people have been transported to the hospital but they do not know the extent of their injuries.

There is not estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

