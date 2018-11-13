Big rig crash involving about 20 cars closes NB Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz

Big rig accident involving about 10 vehicles has NB 1 closed at River St. #SantaCruz SB 1 traffic also impacted. Rig cab caught fire. Extent of injuries unknown. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/AXZE1tHP5P — David Louie (@abc7david) November 13, 2018

A big rig crash involving about 20 cars has shut down northbound lanes of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz.According to the CHP, some people have been transported to the hospital but they do not know the extent of their injuries.There is not estimated time for the lanes to reopen.