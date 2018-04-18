SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Having to deal with potholes on the roadways is something drivers in the Bay Area know all too well.
"These big huge potholes, and my car goes kabunk and I make noises, and I think, why," said San Jose resident Janet Gillette.
In San Jose, it's relatively easy to find a street that has seen better days. But some relief is now on the way, as city transportation officials lead an extensive effort to seal or re-surface dozens of roads over the next two years.
The effort is funded in part by the state gas tax, SB1, as well as VTA Measure B.
"They need to resurface on a regular basis so that it doesn't get so far behind," says Gillette.
Wednesday afternoon, city crews were finishing up major upgrades to Old Bayshore Highway near Highway 101. Next week, they'll move over to Rogers Rd. near Queens Ln. in North San Jose. And, later this summer, sections of San Antonio St. downtown will also get a makeover.
These projects are just a sampling of what's been approved by the city council for upgrades this year. "It's much better for the city to be paying for it with taxpayer dollars than for each of our motorists to be paying for it out of their wallets," says San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.
The city is also encouraging residents to report potholes. Officials say they'll try to patch most of them up within two business days of receiving word. In the meantime, businesses such as Tire Time are doing their best to repair cars as quickly as possible.
"The lower the profile on the tire, the less cushion you have, and it just bangs harder," says Corky Galey, Tire Time employee.
Tuesday evening, the city council approved a new list of other streets to repair in 2019, pending future funding. So far, $87.5 million has been allocated for repairs over the next two years.