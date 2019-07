Sky7 over long term problem WB 80 on Bay Bridge at Fremont exit - box truck hit barrier, right lane blocked on main line, left lane of exit blocked. pic.twitter.com/ctTRNvnOkC — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) July 17, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A box truck crash has been cleared from westbound I-80 in San Francisco.The truck slammed into a guardrail on the Fremont Street off-ramp around 5:30 a.m. The ramp and one lane of the Bay Bridge were temporarily closed.The crash caused massive delays for commuters on the Bay Bridge, but lanes have since reopened.