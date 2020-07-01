Smoke from grassfire blocks traffic on Highway 92 near Belmont, officials say

Traffic Alert! Grass fire on the cloverleaf Hwt 92 at Ralston Av. BPD on scene with CHP and SM Consolidated Fire. WB 92 traffic stopped due to smoke. Expect delays, alt route recommended. pic.twitter.com/YldxV4Wy6C — Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) July 1, 2020

All lanes temporarily blocked westbound SR-92 at Ralston due to a brush fire. Take alternate routes. Unknown ETO (Estimated Time to Opening) at this time. pic.twitter.com/KXwEkBeOy0 — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) July 1, 2020

Traffic Alert! Grass fire at Hwy 92 and Ralston Av confined to cloverleaf by SM Consolidated FD and CalFire. No structures threatened WB Hwy 92 still closed, no ETA to reopen. Expect heavy smoke in area. #BelmontWatch pic.twitter.com/UvIUfzrlDF — Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) July 1, 2020

BELMONT, Calif. -- The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department has contained a Tuesday evening brush fire at state Highway 92 at the Ralston exit and no homes or buildings are threatened, officials said.Motorist are advised to avoid the area due to heavy smoke.Smoke will be visible for the next one to two hours and the public is asked not to call 911 regarding the fire unless flames are seen.