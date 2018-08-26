BART

Bus bridge scheduled for busy Oakland BART hub during two upcoming weekends

EMBED </>More Videos

A bus bridge across one of BART's busiest hubs caught some riders off guard Saturday and Sunday. There will be more track closures over Labor Day weekend and again in late September. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A bus bridge across one of BART's busiest hubs caught some riders off guard Saturday and Sunday. There will be more track closures over Labor Day weekend and again in late September.

BART says the track replacement work is vital and in the long run and will improve reliability.

RELATED: More housing could be built at BART stations

"Shuttle bus 19th street. Where you going?" asked one of several BART employees in bright vests who directed riders. With the help of BART guides people navigated the bus bridge between the 19th Street and West Oakland stations.

"Oh, it was insane. Like sardines," noted one BART rider.

Saturday's shutdown caught some off guard, but on Sunday most riders took it in stride.

"It's expected they've got to do their repairs and stuff so it's the way it goes," commented a regular commuter.

RELATED: BART may replace gates to stop fare evaders

BART is repairing and upgrading a section of track near the West Oakland station. Switchers are being replaced. They change the direction of the trains. Four-thousand feet of rail is also being swapped and wooden railroad ties are being upgraded to concrete. BART says 100 person crews do the work over the two day closures.

"Keeping the tracks up to date though and that's the important thing. Keeping everything safe for BART and that's healthy for all of us," said Greg Wilson, a BART rider in from Fresno.

The goal is for the new section of railway to last another 40 to 50 years. The bus bridge is estimated to take 10 to 15 minutes.

Greg and Jim Wilson calculated the extra time into their trip to the Giants game based on experience.

"We're used to this because they had the delay a year or so ago between Bayfair and San Leandro we just left Fresno a little bit earlier to compensate for the bus ride," said Jim Wilson, a BART rider from Fresno.

There will be another closure over Labor Day weekend and again on September 22nd and 23rd. If the work can be completed early BART will cancel the late September closure.

For more stories, photos, and video on BART, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficBARTbart policepublic transportationmass transitbuslabor dayOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BART
BART police report stabbing on train at MacArthur Station
State Senate passes AB-2923: More housing could be built at BART stations
Man stabbed near Warm Springs BART station in Fremont
BART stabbing suspect to make first court appearance for death of Nia Wilson
More BART
TRAFFIC
Fatal accident near San Mateo Bridge backs up traffic for miles
All lanes of I-880 reopen in Hayward following acid leak
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
After two-month closure, Muni's Twin Peaks Tunnel to reopen tomorrow
More Traffic
Top Stories
Former SoCal football player among 2 killed in Jacksonville shooting
Gamers shocked by shooting, say e-sports tournaments can get heated
Pedicab driver's daughter speaks on father's death while police continue search for hit-and-run driver
Mollie Tibbetts' father wants her to be remembered, funeral draws hundreds
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
8 children & teens killed in Chicago fire identified
Castro Valley brush fire grows to almost 50 acres near I-580
Show More
Hawaii beats South Korea 3-0 to win Little League championship
Motorcycle rider killed in San Francisco crash; driver arrested
Oakland shootings leave 2 dead, 3 hurt
6-year-old Washington boy hospitalized after being bullied
Oakland woman says she escaped Lyft driver who was taking her in opposite direction
More News