Traffic into the Caldecott Tunnel was backed up after both westbound lanes of State Route 24 through the tunnel were blocked, according to the California Highway Patrol.One bore was already scheduled to be closed Sunday morning for maintenance. Both bores were closed because of the multi-car traffic collision that was reported shortly after 9 a.m.The CHP issued a Sig-alert on the lane closures at 9:26 a.m. All lanes reopened shortly after 10 a.m.