Caldecott Tunnel will stay open during outage, PG&E to provide generators

Just spoke to @PGE4Me...

The Caldecott Tunnel will stay OPEN during the planned power outage.

PG&E says they will provide backup generation for the tunnel, so that when/if the power to the tunnel is cut, it can remain open to traffic — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 9, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- PG&E says that the Caldecott Tunnel will remain open during the planned power outage.PG&E says they are providing back up generators to Caltrans so the tunnel can remain open to traffic.Earlier in the day, Caltrans said it has plans to close the Lantos Tunnel along State Route 1 in Pacifica. No word on if generators will be provided for this tunnel as well.