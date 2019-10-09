PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Caldecott Tunnel will stay open during outage, PG&E to provide generators

View from SKY7 of Caldecott Tunnel. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- PG&E says that the Caldecott Tunnel will remain open during the planned power outage.

See the list of areas impacted here.

PG&E says they are providing back up generators to Caltrans so the tunnel can remain open to traffic.



Earlier in the day, Caltrans said it has plans to close the Lantos Tunnel along State Route 1 in Pacifica. No word on if generators will be provided for this tunnel as well.

