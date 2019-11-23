Caltrain, BART experiencing delays during Friday commute

Conductor and first responders are attempting to locate alleged individual. Strike still unconfirmed. Trains holding as we investigate. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) November 23, 2019

#SB278 has struck a person on the tracks in San Francisco. Expect delays. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) November 23, 2019

We are experiencing train control issues that are causing us to operate at reduced speeds, resulting in delays. We are working to correct the problem as quickly as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience. — SFBART (@SFBART) November 23, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Caltrain is delayed after allegedly hitting a person on its tracks. It is investigating.The agency tweeted at 6:19pm a train hit a person in San Francisco involving a southbound train.Then at 6:43pm, the agency says it's looking into locating if a person may have been hit.Northbound trains are not moving past the Bayshore station.BART tweeted that there is a major delay system-wide due to an equipment problem on the track.