Traffic

Caltrain, BART experiencing delays during Friday commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Caltrain is delayed after allegedly hitting a person on its tracks. It is investigating.

The agency tweeted at 6:19pm a train hit a person in San Francisco involving a southbound train.

Then at 6:43pm, the agency says it's looking into locating if a person may have been hit.



Northbound trains are not moving past the Bayshore station.



BART tweeted that there is a major delay system-wide due to an equipment problem on the track.



