caltrain

Caltrain derailment in San Jose causes system-wide delays

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A Caltrain derailment on Monday morning may cause brief residual delays in train schedules during the evening commute.

A southbound train derailed at 9:05 a.m. while arriving at San Jose Diridon station, but no one was injured and the train was re-railed about two hours later.

Crews are investigating the tracks to determine necessary repairs, and almost all trains have returned to their normal schedule as of 2:30 p.m.

Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman said riders can check Caltrain's Twitter account, Caltrain, for the most updated commute information throughout the evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan josecaltraintrain accidenttrain derailmenttrains
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
CALTRAIN
Caltrain unveils plan for faster service, fewer stops
Person fatally struck on Caltrain tracks in Mountain View
$100 billion traffic plan taxes shape
Bay Area public transportation agencies modify schedules for Memorial Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News