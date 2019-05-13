Caltrain derailment in San Jose causes system-wide delays

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A Caltrain derailment on Monday morning may cause brief residual delays in train schedules during the evening commute.A southbound train derailed at 9:05 a.m. while arriving at San Jose Diridon station, but no one was injured and the train was re-railed about two hours later.Crews are investigating the tracks to determine necessary repairs, and almost all trains have returned to their normal schedule as of 2:30 p.m.Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman said riders can check Caltrain's Twitter account, Caltrain, for the most updated commute information throughout the evening.