Caltrain service resumes at Santa Clara stations following police activity

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
Santa Clara police have authorized Caltrain to resume normal operations after responding to a call of a distraught woman at the overpass of De La Cruz Boulevard, according to a police spokesman.

Capt. Wahid Kazem said that the woman has been comforted by county mental health experts and is being taken in for treatment.

Police cars were still blocking an on-ramp by De La Cruz Boulevard as of 3:10 p.m., but Kazem said they were in the process of clearing the scene.

