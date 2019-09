ALERT: #NB103 reported possible trespasser strike in San Francisco near 22nd st. Station.



Crews working to confirm. Expect delays. #Caltrain pic.twitter.com/UeJewqo6XQ — Caltrain (@Caltrain) September 5, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Caltrain has been stopped in both directions after a trespasser was possibly struck in San Francisco near the 22nd Street station.