Caltrain unveils plan for faster service, fewer stops

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Caltrain is unveiling its plan for the next 20 years, including faster service and fewer stops for riders.Caltrain carries 65,000 people a day; this new plan would nearly triple the service and provide for 180,000 people a day. To do that, they would add trains -- instead of five every hour, you would see eight.Caltrain estimates it would need an extra $90 million in subsidies a year. One thing they're talking about is increasing the sales tax in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.More public meetings are expected over the next few months, but planners say improving Caltrain will be essential as the region continues to grow.