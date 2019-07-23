building a better bay area

Caltrain unveils plan for faster service, fewer stops

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Caltrain is unveiling its plan for the next 20 years, including faster service and fewer stops for riders.

Caltrain carries 65,000 people a day; this new plan would nearly triple the service and provide for 180,000 people a day. To do that, they would add trains -- instead of five every hour, you would see eight.

RELATED: Plan to raise $100 billion in taxes to fix Bay Area traffic taking shape

Caltrain estimates it would need an extra $90 million in subsidies a year. One thing they're talking about is increasing the sales tax in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

More public meetings are expected over the next few months, but planners say improving Caltrain will be essential as the region continues to grow.

