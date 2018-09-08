Caltrans demolishes piers from old Bay Bridge

The wooden planks cover piers19 and 20- scheduled for demolition tomorrow. That froth in the water is part of the "bubble curtain." Pressurized air is pumped into the water to reduce the blasts effect on sea creatures. pic.twitter.com/a2DAk2ttnq — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) September 7, 2018

Caltrans demolished the final two piers that held up the old eastern span of the Bay Bridge.Motorists faced delays during the demolition.The agency shut down the bike path and walking trail on the south side of the bridge while crews installed explosive charges on Piers 19 and 20.The piers, buried deep in the bay mud, supported the old eastern span of the bay bridge. Once that span was torn down, the piers were no longer needed.Caltrans destroyed the first of them in September of 2015, about three years and one week before this final demolition. Once again, for safety, there can be no cars on the bridge during the blast.Caltrans workers imploded the two remaining piers sometime around 11:20 a.m. The piers were being demolished in preparation for construction of a new public access boardwalk.The new 600-foot boardwalk will provide views of the San Francisco Bay, according to Caltrans. It is scheduled to be open to the public by this time next year.