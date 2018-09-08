BAY BRIDGE

Caltrans demolishes piers from old Bay Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Caltrans demolished the final two piers that held up the old eastern span of the Bay Bridge.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Caltrans demolished the final two piers that held up the old eastern span of the Bay Bridge.

OVER IT: Public piers replace old Bay Bridge pilings

Motorists faced delays during the demolition.



The agency shut down the bike path and walking trail on the south side of the bridge while crews installed explosive charges on Piers 19 and 20.

The piers, buried deep in the bay mud, supported the old eastern span of the bay bridge. Once that span was torn down, the piers were no longer needed.

RELATED: A new park is coming to Oakland near the Bay Bridge

Caltrans destroyed the first of them in September of 2015, about three years and one week before this final demolition. Once again, for safety, there can be no cars on the bridge during the blast.

Caltrans workers imploded the two remaining piers sometime around 11:20 a.m. The piers were being demolished in preparation for construction of a new public access boardwalk.

The new 600-foot boardwalk will provide views of the San Francisco Bay, according to Caltrans. It is scheduled to be open to the public by this time next year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcaltransbay bridgeconstructionexplosiontraffic delayOaklandSan Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
OVER IT: Public piers replace old Bay Bridge pilings
A new park is coming to Oakland near the Bay Bridge
End of an era: Last old Bay Bridge pier demolished
BAY BRIDGE
Final demolition of old Bay Bridge piers scheduled for Saturday
VIDEO: Bicyclist tries to cross Bay Bridge
VIDEO: Car burns rubber, does donuts at Pier 30 parking lot in SF
Bay Bridge sideshow ends with one driver arrested, CHP says
More bay bridge
TRAFFIC
Final demolition of old Bay Bridge piers scheduled for Saturday
Santa Clara deputies hold special operation for 'Rail Safety Month'
VTA announces delay on Berryessa BART extension project
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole in Texas
More Traffic
Top Stories
Delta Fire grows to nearly 37,000 acres in Shasta County
San Francisco 'Rise for Climate' march billed as largest on the west coast
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake strikes near Oakland, USGS reports
Smartphones instead of Clipper cards? Bay Area transit to upgrade
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
Bay Area team deployed for Hawaiian Islands before Hurricane Olivia
Dashcam captures moment train plows through semi stalled on tracks
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
Bay Area child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
Window system at SF's Millennium Tower discontinued
More News