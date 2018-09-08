BAY BRIDGE

Caltrans demolishing piers from old Bay Bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Caltrans is set to demolish the final two piers that held up the old eastern span of the Bay Bridge. It will affect drivers today and is already affecting those who use the bridge's walking and biking trail.

OVER IT: Public piers replace old Bay Bridge pilings

Motorists should expect rolling closures lasting up to 30 minutes during the demolition.



The agency has already shut down the bike path and walking trail on the south side of the bridge while crews installed explosive charges on Piers 19 and 20.

The piers, buried deep in the bay mud, supported the old eastern span of the bay bridge. Once that span was torn down, the piers were no longer needed.

RELATED: A new park is coming to Oakland near the Bay Bridge

Caltrans destroyed the first of them in September of 2015, about three years and one week before this final demolition. Once again, for safety, there can be no cars on the bridge during the blast.

Caltrans workers will implode the two remaining piers sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, Caltrans said Friday. The piers are being demolished in preparation for construction of a new public access boardwalk.

The new 600-foot boardwalk will provide views of the San Francisco Bay, according to Caltrans. It is scheduled to be open to the public by this time next year.
Related Topics:
trafficcaltransbay bridgeconstructionexplosiontraffic delayOaklandSan Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
