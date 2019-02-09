Caltrans: No more weekend closures expected on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Last night, our engineers made adjustments to temporary repairs on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. We completed the work at 1 AM and the partial closure was lifted. No closures anticipated Saturday or Sunday. Permanent repairs expected to begin next week contingent on weather. pic.twitter.com/0x57xIxZ1H — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) February 9, 2019

This image shows Caltrans crews on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Friday, Feb. 08, 2019.

Here are the newest developments with the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge and the falling concrete that snarled traffic this week.Caltrans says there shouldn't be any more closures this weekend.They replaced a metal plate on the upper deck with a bigger one to provide a little more protection for the roadway.Work on a permanent repair will start on Monday as long as the weather cooperates.Concrete fell onto the lower deck on Thursday, striking at least one car and shutting down the bridge for hours.