Traffic

Caltrans: Rainfall prompts closure of Highway 1 in Big Sur

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) -- Rain will close one of California's most scenic highways for the weekend.

Caltrans is warning people to be prepared for closures on Highway 1 in the Big Sur area of Monterey because of the possibility for mud and rockslides.

The agency said it received confirmation from National Weather Service that a significant storm will reach the areas of Mud Creek and Paul's Slide on State Route 1 in the Big Sur area beginning Saturday evening.

For traveler safety, the closure will include the areas of Paul's Slide on Saturday at 5 p.m., and Mud Creek on Sunday at 9 a.m. until further notice.

Caltrans says we should expect to see similar advisories throughout the winter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichighway 1travelstormrainroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian and her dog killed by hit-and-run driver in Fremont, police say
AccuWeather forecast: Rainfall, gusty winds ahead
Former Raider Terrelle Pryor in critical condition after stabbing: ESPN
Bay Area shops gear up for Small Business Saturday
Bay Area most targeted by porch thieves, police warn ahead of Cyber Monday
3 children missing after vehicle swept away in flood
South Bay residents brace for rainy weekend
Show More
Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Bay Area shoppers weigh in
Study cures 12-year-old's food allergies, researchers say
Cars hit with unknown projectiles on Highway 101
Perfectly-placed rainbow arches over glowing Bay Bridge: VIDEO
5 arrested after shots fired outside Fremont Target store
More TOP STORIES News