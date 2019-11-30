Caltrans: Rainfall prompts closure of Highway 1 in Big Sur

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) -- Rain will close one of California's most scenic highways for the weekend.Caltrans is warning people to be prepared for closures on Highway 1 in the Big Sur area of Monterey because of the possibility for mud and rockslides.The agency said it received confirmation from National Weather Service that a significant storm will reach the areas of Mud Creek and Paul's Slide on State Route 1 in the Big Sur area beginning Saturday evening.For traveler safety, the closure will include the areas of Paul's Slide on Saturday at 5 p.m., and Mud Creek on Sunday at 9 a.m. until further notice.Caltrans says we should expect to see similar advisories throughout the winter.