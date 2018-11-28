STORM

Caltrans shuts down 12 miles of Highway 1 near Big Sur ahead of storm

Crews plan to close about 12 miles of the picturesque highway between Paul's Slide and Mud Creek.

By Kate Eby
BIG SUR, Calif. (KGO) --
Caltrans shut down part of Highway 1 south of Big Sur Wednesday afternoon because of an approaching storm.

Crews closed the area to traffic at noon.

RELATED: ABC7 News photographer describes terrifying landslide experience

The closure affects a nearly 13-mile stretch of the highway between Paul's Slide and Mud Creek in Monterey County.


That area experienced the biggest mudslide in Caltrans history in May 2017.

About 6 million cubic yards of debris slid onto Highway 1 and out into the Pacific Ocean, creating 2,400 feet of new shoreline.

It took 14 months to repair the road before it reopened in July 2018.
