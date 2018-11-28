#Hwy1 #BigSur UPDATE: due to heavy storm activity, the road at Paul's Slide (Mile Marker 21.6) & Mud Creek (MM 8.9) will CLOSE at noon today until further notice. Access between these two sites is via Nacimiento-Fergusson Rd but thru traffic must detour along Hwys. 101, 68 & 46. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) November 28, 2018

Caltrans shut down part of Highway 1 south of Big Sur Wednesday afternoon because of an approaching storm.Crews closed the area to traffic at noon.The closure affects a nearly 13-mile stretch of the highway between Paul's Slide and Mud Creek in Monterey County.That area experienced the biggest mudslide in Caltrans history in May 2017.About 6 million cubic yards of debris slid onto Highway 1 and out into the Pacific Ocean, creating 2,400 feet of new shoreline.It took 14 months to repair the road before it reopened in July 2018.