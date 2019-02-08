RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE

Caltrans starts repairs on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, closes one lane in both directions

EMBED </>More Videos

Caltrans crews closed one lane in both directions on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Jobina Fortson
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Caltrans crews closed one lane in both directions on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. The closure is to make more repairs on the bridge after concrete fell from the upper deck to the lower deck.

As a tow truck driver, Sean Dinsmore sometimes finds himself going over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge multiple times a day, so when concrete came falling down on Thursday, he was in the thick of it.


"Yesterday created quite a bit a chaos especially on this side of the bay too," Dinsmore said.

Caltrans isn't planning to shut down the whole bridge again, but from 9 p.m. Friday night until 7 a.m. on Saturday one lane of traffic will be closed in both directions. Crews are replacing the metal plate currently welded over the damaged area, with a larger metal plate.

"I appreciate the fact that they're doing it at night," Dinsmore said. "Because shutting it down in the middle of the day like that makes my job hard, makes your job harder, and makes everyone's job a little bit harder than it should be."

The overnight repair is specifically targeting the bridge's expansion joint.

Caltrans confirmed on Friday what the ABC7 News I-Team reported on Thursday, that an expansion joint caused the problem. It was worn down from heavy traffic.

"When I was driving back home yesterday, I was pretty cautious," Johnny Phothisa, a Richmond resident said. "I was looking around in case something else did happen."

Caltrans insists the bridge is safe.

"People's safety comes first," Phothisa said.

The repairs could impact Saturday travel, but the commuters ABC7 News talked to don't seem to mind, as long as a multi-hour back up doesn't happen again.

Permanent repairs to the bridge will start on Monday.

See more stories about the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficrichmond san rafael bridgebridgeroad safetyroad closureRichmond-San Rafael Bridge Concrete Closuretraffictraffic delayRichmond-San Rafael Bridge
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE
Officials reveal plans to address problems on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Man survives falling concrete striking his car on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Caltrans monitoring concrete repairs on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Crews make temporary fix to reopen Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
More Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Concrete Closure
TRAFFIC
Officials reveal plans to address problems on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Bridge closure causes traffic nightmare for drivers in the Bay Area
Movie shoot makes horrendous San Francisco traffic even worse
Drivers stuck after Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closes again
More Traffic
Top Stories
Officials reveal plans to address problems on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Vallejo couple charged in alleged elder care facility pill mill
Man survives falling concrete striking his car on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Officials reveal plans to address problems on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Suspect in custody after standoff at Denny's restaurant in Campbell
Sickout day called by Oakland students to show support for teachers
Veterinarians trying to save beaver found wandering downtown Martinez
Raiders negotiating to play next season at Coliseum, sources say
Show More
Wells Fargo Bank robbed in Pleasanton: Police
Video shows avalanche crews battling intense weather
ABC7 News Weather Anchor Spencer Christian reads to kids
Everything is bad: Pence is gone
NTSB arrives in SF to investigate gas pipe line explosion
More News