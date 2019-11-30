Caltrans warns rainfall could close Highway 1 in Big Sur

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) -- Rain could also close one of California's most scenic highways for the weekend.Caltrans is warning people to be prepared for closures on Highway 1 in the Big Sur area of Monterey because of the possibility for mud and rockslides.The agency says it will decide on Saturday afternoon if the Paul's Slide stretch will close at 5 p.m., then the Mud Creek portion of road on Sunday at 9 a.m.Caltrans says we should expect to see similar advisories throughout the winter.