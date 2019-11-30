Traffic

Caltrans warns rainfall could close Highway 1 in Big Sur

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) -- Rain could also close one of California's most scenic highways for the weekend.

Caltrans is warning people to be prepared for closures on Highway 1 in the Big Sur area of Monterey because of the possibility for mud and rockslides.

The agency says it will decide on Saturday afternoon if the Paul's Slide stretch will close at 5 p.m., then the Mud Creek portion of road on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Caltrans says we should expect to see similar advisories throughout the winter.
