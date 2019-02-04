TRAFFIC

Car crash closes East Leland Road in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. --
East Leland Road in Pittsburg will be closed for several hours Monday morning in both directions due to an earlier crash, according to Pittsburg police.

The crash happened in front of Los Medanos College, at 2700 East Leland Road, according to a Twitter by police.

No information on injuries was available.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentPittsburg
TRAFFIC
Salesforce Transit Center in SF to remain closed until June
Streets around the Bay Area seeing major improvements
All lanes re-opened after multi-car crash on Bay Bridge
SF residents voice opposition, support for plan to charge drivers on Lombard
More Traffic
Top Stories
Raiders in talks to play home games at Giants' Oracle Park in 2019
Accuweather Forecast: Showers linger, snow in higher elevations
Oakland teachers to release strike vote results today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Yorba Linda residents hosting Super Bowl party when plane crashed into home
Staying home sick after the Super Bowl? You're not alone
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Show More
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver
Pentagon confirms 3,750 additional troops heading to the US-Mexico border
Niles Canyon Road reopened in both directions after large boulder removed
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
More News