Traffic

Car fire on Highway 92 in San Mateo prompts 'severe' traffic alert

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A grass fire and car fire are causing major delays on Highway 92 in San Mateo, according to CHP.

At 3:33 p.m. CHP issued a "severe traffic alert," at Ralston Ave., noting that traffic is being diverted off to De Anza.

"Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area," officials said.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan mateochpfirehighway 92freewaycar fire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News