Car fire on Highway 92 in San Mateo prompts 'severe' traffic alert

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A grass fire and car fire are causing major delays on Highway 92 in San Mateo, according to CHP.At 3:33 p.m. CHP issued a "severe traffic alert," at Ralston Ave., noting that traffic is being diverted off to De Anza."Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area," officials said.There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.