Car fire snarls morning commute on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A car fire caused a big problem the morning commute into San Francisco on the Bay Bridge. Three of the four westbound lanes were blocked around 7:40a.m.. The fire prompted officials to issue a SIG Alert as traffic on the Bay Bridge began to backup.

A thick plume of black smoke could be seen from the ABC7 South Beach camera for a while, but by 8 a.m. the smoke dissipated.

It's unclear if any injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
