TRAFFIC

Carpool lanes could be coming to San Francisco freeways

Highway 101 is pictured in San Francisco in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Carpool lanes could be coming to Highway 101 and Interstate 280 in San Francisco.

RELATED: Fare hikes, Golden Gate Bridge toll increase now in effect in Bay Area

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority is considering one plan.

It would have a southbound carpool lane starting from King Street on the 280 extension, down 101, all the way to SFO.

The northbound carpool lane would follow the same route, but with a gap between Candlestick Point on 101 and Mariposa Street on 280.

The price tag for the project could run as high as $100 million. It would involve converting the shoulder or existing lanes.

There are also questions as to whether they would become express lanes and charge drivers a toll to use them.
