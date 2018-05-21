Keith Leung was a lifelong musician who played just about every instrument."To be able to do that is definitely a testament to his talent," said Danville Community Band member and friend Christine Calara."His love for music was tremendous," said Danville Community Band Business Manager George March.Danville Community band members are remembering Leung."I always thought he would be the person who would just be there," said Calara.It was Leung's absence that caught everyone's attention over the weekend. Friends contacted law enforcement when he didn't show up for a performance. A highly out of character move."I started calling around to different hospitals to see if he happened to be in any of the emergency rooms. I think people started to recognize me because I was calling so often," said Calara.Investigators say Leung's Tesla Model S went through a fence and ended up in a pond just off Crow Canyon Road in Castro Valley near the border of San Ramon."The vehicle did travel a significant ways from the roadway so it is believed that the vehicle could've gone airborne based on some of the damage to a sign in the area," said Officer Daniel Jacowitz, CHP Spokesperson.The CHP says a homeowner notified them of the potential crash around 7:50 p.m. Sunday night. The homeowner found debris but no car. The Sheriff's dive team was called in.Investigators say Leung's seat belt was on when divers found him.The wrecked Tesla was taken to a tow yard in Alameda County.Off camera Leung's father said he used Tesla's autopilot feature on highways but not usually on neighborhood roads. Leung worked as an engineer."I'm pretty sure his day job was to fund his passion for music," said Calara.He would have been at a rehearsal Monday night with band members ahead of a memorial day performance."Most of all he was a kind person and a loyal friend and I think that's how many of us will remember him," said Calara.