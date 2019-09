Chase Challenge: How will traffic be impacted by dueling events?

Real time traffic times coming your way on ⁦@abc7newsbayarea⁩ @ 4:45 & 5:15 today if you are heading to Oracle or Chase Center pic.twitter.com/KfKRcWacQP — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) September 10, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Dave Matthews Band concert at the Chase Center and a Giants game are expected to tie-up traffic.The arena and Oracle Park are not that far from each other and it could put drivers' patience to the test. This is the first time we have seen dueling events at the venues.So ABC7 News reporter Lisa Amin Gulezian hit the road to get a taste of what some people may run into.