Chase Center

Chase Challenge: How will traffic be impacted by dueling events?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Dave Matthews Band concert at the Chase Center and a Giants game are expected to tie-up traffic.

The arena and Oracle Park are not that far from each other and it could put drivers' patience to the test. This is the first time we have seen dueling events at the venues.

RELATED: First Chase Center event brought traffic, excitement

So ABC7 News reporter Lisa Amin Gulezian hit the road to get a taste of what some people may run into.



Follow her live tweets below:

East Bay to Chase Center
COME BACK FOR UPDATES

Peninsula to Chase Center
COME BACK FOR UPDATES

Here are mass transit tips to get to the arena.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Chase Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscoconcertsan francisco giantsoracle arenachase centertraffic
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Warriors hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Chase Center
CHASE CENTER
Chase Center concert, Giants game expected to cause SF traffic delays
WATCH IN 60: NRA sues SF, PG&E's offer to fire survivors, events at Oracle Park & Chase Center
Rapid Fire: Metallica's Lars Ulrich
First Chase Center event brought traffic, excitement and news about Metallica's upcoming album
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews stop forward progress of 9-acre Novato brush fire
Apple Event: iPhone 11 unveiled
Chimpanzee reportedly on the loose in Texas
California Senate approves bill to cap rent increases
Chase Center concert, Giants game expected to cause SF traffic delays
SFO delays, cancellations continue due to runway construction
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Show More
VIDEO: Robbery suspect fights with employee at LA Best Buy
Oakland getting Indoor Football League team, partially owned by Marshawn Lynch
California closer to letting college athletes make money
Police apprehend man after bizarre chase in waves at Venice Beach
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
More TOP STORIES News