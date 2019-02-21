TRAFFIC

Chemical delivery van crashes on I-680 in Walnut Creek; no threat to public safety

EMBED </>More Videos

Several lanes of I-680 are closed at S. Main Street in Walnut Creek due to a hazmat situation, police say. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. --
The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig-alert on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Walnut Creek on Thursday morning after a collision involving a delivery van carrying corrosive chemicals.

The crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. just south of the junction with state Highway 24.

No injuries have been reported, but a Sig-alert was issued at 9:15 a.m., and CHP officials estimate the roadway will not be cleared until around noon.

Meanwhile, southbound traffic is backed up several miles, all the way to Monument Boulevard.

The chemicals in the delivery van are all fully contained and there is no current threat to public safety, according to the CHP.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichazmatI-680road closureWalnut Creek
(Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Work on Alvord Lake Bridge means Kezar Drive closures this week
SFMTA approves plan to shake up bus, traffic lanes on 3rd Street
Westbound Hwy 37 reopens in Novato following closure due to flooding
New bill could eliminate speed limit on I-5, Hwy 99
More Traffic
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Oakland teachers march to City Hall ahead of rally
Oakland Teacher Strike: Resources for parents here
Minor files civil lawsuit against former SJ priest for alleged sexual assault
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Crews stop flow of gas after leak near SF Hall of Justice
Napa sheriff releases bodycam video from deadly shooting involving deputy
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
Church surprised with bell tower remodel on Reverend Amos Brown's birthday
Show More
Oakland principal concerned after AC transit drivers decide to not cross picket lines
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
House Speaker Pelosi among those targeted by Coast Guard officer
100 murals meant to curb graffiti, beautify community going up in Downtown San Jose
Fare evaders run wild: What we saw in an hour at an East Bay BART station
More News