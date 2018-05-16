TRAFFIC

CHP: 3 dead after driver under influence of cannabis caused multi-car crash on I-880 in Fremont

At least two people have been killed in a multi-car crash in Fremont near the Stevenson offramp. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Three people have been killed in a multi-car crash in Fremont near the Stevenson offramp. Officials say the driver who caused the crash was under the influence of cannabis. Two of those deceased are juveniles.

RELATED: CHP believes 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-880 in Fremont were not wearing seatbelts

CHP officials say the driver, who has not been identified, was driving recklessly and at high speeds when the crash occurred. The driver was not injured.

Five others, including an infant, involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals.

RELATED: 3 killed, including 2 kids, in 5 vehicle crash on I-880 in Fremont

Officials rushed to the scene to tend to injuries and making sure no further damage is done on the highway, which was closed on the northbound side.

Debris from the vehicles covered a long stretch of the highway as paramedics, several fire trucks, and emergency personnel rushed to those in need of help Tuesday night. Two vehicles have been decimated, their exteriors shredded by the crash.

The accident was reported just after 10 p.m. and The CHP warned drivers to stay away from the area.

