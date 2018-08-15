TRAFFIC

CHP announces arrest in crash that killed officer

CHP Officer Kirk Griess is seen in this undated image. (Solono County CHP/Facebook)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
The California Highway Patrol held a press conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in a crash that killed a motorcycle officer near Fairfield last week.

The officer was identified as Solano-area officer Kirk Griess. He was 46-years-old and a former U.S. Marine.

Officials announced they have evidence the suspect was distracted by his telephone before the crash. He has been charged with two counts of gross vehicular homicide.

The accident happened on westbound I-80 at North Texas Street.

AUDIO: Dispatch calls for help after CHP officer hit on I-80
The second person killed in the crash was a 49-year-old Vallejo resident who was driving a Saturn sedan that had been pulled over.

The CHP credit union has set up a fund for Griess' family.

