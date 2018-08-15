CHP: Arrest made in Fairfield crash that killed motorcycle officer

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --The California Highway Patrol will hold a press conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in a crash that killed a motorcycle officer near Fairfield last week.
The officer was identified as Solano-area officer Kirk Griess. He was 46-years-old and a former U.S. Marine.
The press conference will be held at 5:30 p.m.
The accident happened on westbound I-80 at North Texas Street.
The second person killed in the crash was a 49-year-old Vallejo resident who was driving a Saturn sedan that had been pulled over.
The CHP credit union has set up a fund for Griess' family.