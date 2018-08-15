TRAFFIC

CHP: Arrest made in Fairfield crash that killed motorcycle officer

CHP Officer Kirk Griess is seen in this undated image. (Solono County CHP/Facebook)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
The California Highway Patrol will hold a press conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in a crash that killed a motorcycle officer near Fairfield last week.

The officer was identified as Solano-area officer Kirk Griess. He was 46-years-old and a former U.S. Marine.

The press conference will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The accident happened on westbound I-80 at North Texas Street.

AUDIO: Dispatch calls for help after CHP officer hit on I-80
EMBED More News Videos

CHP dispatchers answered the call for help when an officer was hit on I-80 in Fairfield.


The second person killed in the crash was a 49-year-old Vallejo resident who was driving a Saturn sedan that had been pulled over.

The CHP credit union has set up a fund for Griess' family.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentcrashfirefightersI-80freewaytraffic delayCHPFairfield
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Public opinion sought on pedestrian safety changes to deadly Sixth Street corridor
Pedestrian killed in accident on NB Hwy 101 in Millbrae
With ribbon cutting ceremony, Masonic corridor and plaza overhaul is complete
Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
More Traffic
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Procession for firefighter killed battling Complex Fires
Trial delayed in high-profile Hillsborough murder case
Support letters pouring in for couple suspected of sparking Carr Fire
Sonoma County growers celebrate first grape crush of season
North Face leaving Bay Area, moving 650 jobs to Denver
Mayor to get SJ tattoo if he gets enough retweets
Fairfield wildlife hospital treating hundreds of hungry, sick birds
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
Show More
Woman becomes youngest US face transplant recipient
Students in largest Silicon Valley school district go back to class
North Bay girl back in public school after ruling on cannabis-based medication
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 363,845 acres, 64 percent containment
VIDEO: Dodgers' Puig takes swing at Giants' Hundley
More News