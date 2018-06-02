CHP investigates fatal crash on I-580 in Dublin

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Dublin.
It happened just after midnight and left four of the five lanes closed for hours at the Santa Rita Road exit.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, but the CHP says it involved two cars and a pedestrian who was found in the roadway.
That pedestrian died at the scene.
Lanes on the freeway have since reopened.
