Vehicle with highly explosive fuel causes traffic nightmare on I-80 Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- All eastbound I-80 lanes and two westbound lanes have reopened at Cherry Glen Road in Solano County after a crash, according to the CHP.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 5:49 a.m. Officers at the scene have been concerned about a vehicle with a tank that may explode, according to a CHP officer at the CHP's Traffic Management Center.Commuters can take Manuel Campos Parkway and Peabody Road as alternate routes.There is no estimated time of reopening and no further information is immediately available.