Community mourns death of 3 killed in Fremont crash on I-880

A community is grieving after a crash on I-880 in Fremont left three people dead, including two children.The three people were killed in a multi-car crash in Fremont near the Stevenson off-ramp on Wednesday. Officials say the driver who caused the crash was under the influence of cannabis. Two of those deceased are juveniles.CHP officials said the driver was driving recklessly and at high speeds when the crash occurred. The driver was not injured.Five others, including an infant, involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals.On Thursday, students at Sierra High School have grief counselors all week to help them deal with the loss.Their classmate, Christy Limas, 14, died in the crash. She was a member of Future Farmers of America at the school in Manteca. She was ejected from the Cadillac Escalade she was riding in on I-880 in Fremont along with two others. Her classmates said it's hard to lose her especially under the circumstances. "The school is really sad right now. I know some of my friends are crying over it and it's just sad to hear. I heard that she was really funny, she had cute outfits, and she was so nice. I went to school with her," Sierra High School Student Jenelle Aguilar said.Christy was killed along with Noelle Johnson, 39, and Brooke Limas, 9, all from Manteca.The driver investigators blame for the crash is Dang Tran, 21. He is believed to have been driving under the influence of marijuana and is also accused of driving recklessly and speeding.Tran is in jail and expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.