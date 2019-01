<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5054425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

If you've driven up to Lake Tahoe, you know that there can be some pretty big traffic tie-ups. We wanted to get a better idea of how driving there compares to flying. So we sent two people to Tahoe. Follow along to see who gets there first! (Shutterstock photo)