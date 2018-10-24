BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Commute Challenge: ABC7 figures out the fastest way around the Bay Area

AC Transit, BART, Casual Carpool or driving. Which is the fastest way to get from one side of the bay to the other? We're putting this to the test -- follow along to see which mode of transportation wins! (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you commute or know someone who does, you know the Bay Area can have some pretty big traffic tie-ups. We wanted to get a better idea of the commute in some of the biggest trouble spots.

So we're sending four ABC7 staff members from San Francisco to the Downtown Berkeley BART Station, which is about a 12 mile journey. One person is taking AC Transit, another BART, a third is hopping in a Casual Carpool and ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez is driving.

Which do you think will be the fastest?

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.
