Court appearance delayed for deadly DUI crash suspect

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --Though his mother and several others showed up at the courthouse, the man accused of causing a deadly crash, while under the influence of marijuana will wait another day before making his first court appearance.
Dang Tran, 21, is expected to be arraigned on three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, among other possible charges.
RELATED: Friend says crash victims were visiting Bay Area for 4-year-old's birthday party
According to the California Highway Patrol, Tran was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed on Interstate 880 near the Stevenson offramp Tuesday night when his car caused a chain reaction accident.
Three people were killed, including 39-year-old Noelle Johnson and two young sisters, 14-year-old Christy Limas and her 9-year-old sister Brooke. They were all part of a larger, blended family.
According to the CHP, none of those killed were wearing seatbelts. Johnson's close friend told ABC7 News the family was traveling home to Manteca from a birthday celebration for a 4-year old that included a stop in Santa Cruz.
VIDEO: CHP believes 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-880 in Fremont were not wearing seatbelts
Johnson, her boyfriend Chris, and their six daughters were riding in a Cadillac Escalade when it was struck.
One of the children remains hospitalized.
Tran is now expected to be arraigned sometime on Friday. His mother offered no comment outside of court.
Click here for more on how the community is reacting to this tragic event.