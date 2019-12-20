Traffic

Crane crash causes gridlock on Hwy 237 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A crash involving an overturned crane has closed all Hwy 237 lanes near North 1st Street in San Jose.

The crane was traveling in westbound lanes of Hwy 237 when it flipped over the center divider and into eastbound lanes, the CHP said. Crews are also working to clean up a fuel spill from the crash.

Another crane has been brought in to upright the turned over crane.

The CHP said they hope to have eastbound lanes back open by 4 p.m. and westbound lanes reopened before then.




