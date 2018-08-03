Crash blocks multiple westbound lanes of Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A Sig Alert has been issued after a crash involving a motorcycle and semi on westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge.
The CHP has not released details on the extent of injuries in the collision.
There is no estimated time to reopen lanes.
SIG-ALERT continues for Bay Bridge crash before Fremont - 3 middle lanes blocked - no ETO - major injuries - metering lights on at 816am! pic.twitter.com/ThCfs3XAHt— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 3, 2018
**Sig Alert** issued for WB 80 Bay Bridge crash involving motorcycle and semi, lanes #2, 3 blocked, no ETO. pic.twitter.com/PIpLkAmEt4— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 3, 2018