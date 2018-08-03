Crash blocks multiple westbound lanes of Bay Bridge

SIG-ALERT continues for Bay Bridge crash before Fremont - 3 middle lanes blocked - no ETO - major injuries - metering lights on at 816am! pic.twitter.com/ThCfs3XAHt — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 3, 2018

**Sig Alert** issued for WB 80 Bay Bridge crash involving motorcycle and semi, lanes #2, 3 blocked, no ETO. pic.twitter.com/PIpLkAmEt4 — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 3, 2018

A Sig Alert has been issued after a crash involving a motorcycle and semi on westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge.The CHP has not released details on the extent of injuries in the collision.There is no estimated time to reopen lanes.