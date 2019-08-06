Crash involving big rig blocks NB Hwy 101 in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- All lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 just north of Interstate Highway 380 in South San Francisco are currently closed due to a multiple-vehicle traffic collision involving a big rig early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision involving four vehicles was first reported at 3:08 a.m. At least one person was transported to a hospital.One person has been arrested.There is no estimated time of reopening and no further information is immediately available.