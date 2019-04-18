Traffic

Crash involving inmate bus cleared from SB I-880 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- All lanes are open on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose Thursday morning following a collision involving several vehicles, including a bus full of Santa Clara County jail inmates, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 7:34 a.m. on southbound Highway 880 just north of U.S. Highway 101.

The crash, which blocked the three left southbound lanes until about 9 a.m., involved at least four vehicles, including a Toyota Prius that caught fire and the inmate bus.

At least some of the inmates suffered minor injuries but additional details were not immediately available from the CHP.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan joseinmatescrimechpi 880jail
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News