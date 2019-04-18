Crash involving inmate bus cleared from SB I-880 in San Jose

We are Investigating a collision on southbound 880 at Brokaw Road with the assistance of CHP. Multiple vehicles involved including a transportation bus. Please avoid the area if at all possible. One lane is now open on southbound 880. pic.twitter.com/5Qcv6lEsad — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) April 18, 2019

So far, no reports of any serious injuries, all inmates on the transportation bus are accounted for and it appears one of the other vehicles involved lost control and struck the transportation bus. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) April 18, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- All lanes are open on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose Thursday morning following a collision involving several vehicles, including a bus full of Santa Clara County jail inmates, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 7:34 a.m. on southbound Highway 880 just north of U.S. Highway 101.The crash, which blocked the three left southbound lanes until about 9 a.m., involved at least four vehicles, including a Toyota Prius that caught fire and the inmate bus.At least some of the inmates suffered minor injuries but additional details were not immediately available from the CHP.