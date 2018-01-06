SFPD

Crash involving SFPD vehicles blocks traffic on Geary

This is an image of a SFPD vehicle involved in an accident on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017 in San Francisco. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A car accident involving two SFPD vehicles and another car blocked traffic in San Francisco.

The crash happened on Geary between 3rd Avenue and Arguello.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say three officers and a civilian were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Right now there is no word on what caused the accident.

The scene was cleared and the road reopened around 2:00 p.m.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this developing story.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficSFPDcrashcar crashaccidentcar accidentSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SFPD
Report: Contractor in Muni tunnel death had record of safety violations
1 hospitalized after stabbing in San Francisco, police searching for suspect
Construction worker hit by steel beam in San Francisco dies
Construction worker seriously hurt by steel beam in SF
Homeless man run over in San Francisco parking garage
More SFPD
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News