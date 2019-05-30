Deadly Bay Bridge crash snarls morning traffic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5321942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was a massive traffic backup that had Bay Area commuters scrambling to hop on BART and the ferry.

Here’s what the front of the box truck involved in the deadly crash on the #BayBridge looks like. Crews are working on towing it now @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/8RjVFQLNjT — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) May 29, 2019

8:00am update- the tow truck is there to haul away the truck that hit the bus on the Bay Bridge. Getting the vehicles out if there will help clear up this traffic back-up! pic.twitter.com/XVI1Px2EZz — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 29, 2019

It took an hour to get to the Bay Bridge toll plaza from the maze on I-80. There is a fatal accident blocking westbound lanes on the bridge. pic.twitter.com/jHPzDpVCuA — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 29, 2019

Here is the bus that was rear ended on the Bay Bridge this morning. One person in the truck that hit this bus was killed. pic.twitter.com/UkTgUNAebG — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 29, 2019

The back up to get onto the Bay Bridge now stretches to at least downtown Oakland... pic.twitter.com/WAaeT7sdZD — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 29, 2019

CHP Officer on scene tells me 3 people were inside the box truck when it rear ended a bus. 1 person inside the box truck died. 2 others seriously hurt. 2 people were on the bus @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/9hFlz1cmNE — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) May 29, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Traffic extended for miles Wednesday during the thick of the morning commute following a fatal crash on westbound I-80 on the Bay Bridge.It was reported around 4:30 a.m."We're trying to piece everything together and kind of figure out what happened," Sergeant Robert Powers with the CHP said.According to investigators, a box truck carrying three men inside rear-ended a Golden Gate Transit bus carrying 20 people. Two of those people were also injured.Forty gallons of diesel spilled onto the roadway.The victim, who was inside the box truck, died. His girlfriend has identified him but ABC7 News is awaiting official confirmation from the coroner's office.During the initial response to the crash, the other box truck passengers could not give a statement to police."Due to their severe injuries, I think the last thing they wanted to talk about was how it happened," Sergeant Powers said. "More focused on what we could do to help them and comfort them," Powers said.As for the Golden Gate Transit bus - The reason is was on the Bay Bridge is because BART recently stopped running service between 4 and 5 a.m. for construction. So the bus had picked up 20 passengers from the MacArthur BART Station in Oakland to take them to the Sales Force transit center in San Francisco. Two passengers complained of pain and were taken to a medical facility after the accident. Another bus came by to transport the remaining passengers.The CHP shut down three westbound lanes on the Bay Bridge for several hours. It left most drivers at a standstill.During the backup, an ABC7 News crew observed someone watching television in their car and a person pulled over to use the restroom in the bushes near the highway.Officers said motorcyclists are not allowed to ride on the shoulder."We don't want any more of these accidents happening as a result of people's impatience," Sergeant Powers said.Investigators advise commuters to seek alternate routes like BART or the ferry during severe backups.