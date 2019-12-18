Traffic

Deadly crash blocks I-580 lanes in Oakland near Lakeshore

(KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of I-580 in Oakland have reopened after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash was first reported at 4:06 a.m. on the westbound side just east of Lakeshore Avenue, the CHP said. There is no estimated time for the reopening of all lanes.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.


