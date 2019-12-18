Deadly crash blocks I-580 lanes in Oakland near Lakeshore

Traffic is at a standstill on I-580 in Oakland. There was a fatal accident on the eastbound side at Lakeshore but they currently have lanes blocked in both directions. pic.twitter.com/3xyvOYSFjI — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) December 18, 2019

RAINY COMMUTE: We are following a deadly crash in Oakland on WB 580 before Lakeshore. EB lanes are blocked. WB traffic is being diverted at Lakeshore. Expect delays. https://t.co/9gtVKbPyH9 pic.twitter.com/6wBsYw54LU — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 18, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of I-580 in Oakland have reopened after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.The crash was first reported at 4:06 a.m. on the westbound side just east of Lakeshore Avenue, the CHP said. There is no estimated time for the reopening of all lanes.